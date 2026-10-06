National Poetry Day Celebration - Cheyenne

The world needs more poets! Celebrate National Poetry Day on October 15 at the Laramie County Public Library at 2200 Pioneer Ave. in Cheyenne. Poets and poetry lovers of all ages are invited to drop-in at their leisure between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the first floor Willow Room, to read, write and share poetry. All are welcome. This is an informal event designed to promote the art of poetry.

Each year WyoPoets members celebrate October 15 as National Poetry Day in their communities. WyoPoets, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the statewide organization providing help and inspiration for poets of all levels and forms by sponsoring workshops, poetry contests and chapbooks. WyoPoets is a member of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies.