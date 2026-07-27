Nathan Baker - Casper

Nathan Baker is the music theory coordinator at Casper College where he teaches music theory, music composition, low brass performance, history of rock, and occasionally a course on film and video game music. In addition to his teaching and nationally-recognized research into music theory pedagogy (particularly from historical and cognitive perspectives), Baker is an active performer on the trombone. He is second trombonist with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and principal trombonist with the Casper Municipal Band, and he has played with the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra, the Yellowstone Big Band, the Blues Brothers, the Casper Brass and Storm Door Company, Dem Bones, Deer Creek Brass, and in various musical theatre productions at Utah State University, the University of Oregon, and Casper College. In his (limited) free time he enjoys spending time with his wife, son, and hamster, playing contemporary board games, and exploring world cultures by learning to cook their cuisines.