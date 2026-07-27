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Nathan Baker - Casper

Nathan Baker - Casper

Nathan Baker is the music theory coordinator at Casper College where he teaches music theory, music composition, low brass performance, history of rock, and occasionally a course on film and video game music. In addition to his teaching and nationally-recognized research into music theory pedagogy (particularly from historical and cognitive perspectives), Baker is an active performer on the trombone. He is second trombonist with the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and principal trombonist with the Casper Municipal Band, and he has played with the Steamboat Symphony Orchestra, the Yellowstone Big Band, the Blues Brothers, the Casper Brass and Storm Door Company, Dem Bones, Deer Creek Brass, and in various musical theatre productions at Utah State University, the University of Oregon, and Casper College. In his (limited) free time he enjoys spending time with his wife, son, and hamster, playing contemporary board games, and exploring world cultures by learning to cook their cuisines.

Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
Ad $13, Sr $12, St/Teacher $7, 12 &amp; Under $5
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 1 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

Nathan Baker
artcorewyo@gmail.com
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
318 East 6th Street
Casper, Wyoming 82601