© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

My Web Designer Ghosted Me - Now What? - Webinar

My Web Designer Ghosted Me - Now What? - Webinar

In today’s fast-paced digital marketplace, your business' website can be your storefront, your salesperson, and your brand's primary anchor - making it vulnerable when a web designer suddenly goes dark. Getting ghosted by a developer can leave small business owners stranded with half-finished builds, broken functionality, and zero access to their own digital assets.

Whether you are currently locked out of your domain, dealing with incomplete migrations, or simply trying to figure out how to reclaim your site without losing your hard-earned momentum, this session will break down your options into straightforward, actionable takeaways. Join us for an engaging conversation (questions encouraged!) designed to help you navigate vendor disputes, secure your critical credentials, and take back control of your online presence.

Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming SBDC Network
(307) 343-0925
wsbdc@uwyo.edu
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
http://www.wyomingsbdc.org