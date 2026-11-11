My Web Designer Ghosted Me - Now What? - Webinar

In today’s fast-paced digital marketplace, your business' website can be your storefront, your salesperson, and your brand's primary anchor - making it vulnerable when a web designer suddenly goes dark. Getting ghosted by a developer can leave small business owners stranded with half-finished builds, broken functionality, and zero access to their own digital assets.

Whether you are currently locked out of your domain, dealing with incomplete migrations, or simply trying to figure out how to reclaim your site without losing your hard-earned momentum, this session will break down your options into straightforward, actionable takeaways. Join us for an engaging conversation (questions encouraged!) designed to help you navigate vendor disputes, secure your critical credentials, and take back control of your online presence.