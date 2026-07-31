© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Music on the Mall at Sheridan College

Music on the Mall at Sheridan College

Join us for a free, family-friendly outdoor celebration that brings the community together for an afternoon and evening of live music, local food, artisan vendors, and summer fun on campus. This August we'll feature Lilly Hiatt, Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone, and Trout Goggles as well as a dozen arts and crafts vendors, food and beverages.

Sheridan College
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Sheridan College
1 Whitney Way
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801