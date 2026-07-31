Music on the Mall at Sheridan College
Music on the Mall at Sheridan College
Join us for a free, family-friendly outdoor celebration that brings the community together for an afternoon and evening of live music, local food, artisan vendors, and summer fun on campus. This August we'll feature Lilly Hiatt, Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone, and Trout Goggles as well as a dozen arts and crafts vendors, food and beverages.
Sheridan College
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Sheridan College
1 Whitney WaySheridan, Wyoming 82801