Music at the Cathedral: The Faure' Requiem and More! - Laramie
Music at the Cathedral: The Faure' Requiem and More! - Laramie
This free event will include a 45-voice choir, multiple soloists, and an incredible orchestra (complete with a harsichord) and will feature the Faure Requiem, as well as selections from Bach, Handel, and Beethoven.
St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Arts Council & St. Matthew's Cathedral
307-742-6608
stmattslaramie@gmail.com
St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral
3rd & IvinsonLaramie, Wyoming 82070
307-742-6608
stmattslaramie@gmail.com