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Music at the Cathedral: The Faure' Requiem and More! - Laramie

Music at the Cathedral: The Faure' Requiem and More! - Laramie

This free event will include a 45-voice choir, multiple soloists, and an incredible orchestra (complete with a harsichord) and will feature the Faure Requiem, as well as selections from Bach, Handel, and Beethoven.

St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

Wyoming Arts Council & St. Matthew's Cathedral
307-742-6608
stmattslaramie@gmail.com
https://www.stmattslaramie.org/
St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral
3rd & Ivinson
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-742-6608
stmattslaramie@gmail.com
https://www.stmattslaramie.org/