Murie Ranch Front Porch Out & About Featuring Artist-in-Residence Sarah Yoeman - Moose
Murie Ranch Front Porch Out & About Featuring Artist-in-Residence Sarah Yoeman - Moose
Join us for Artistic Inspiration at the Murie Ranch, part of our Out & About series, with Artist in Residence Sarah Yeoman!
Thursday, October 15 | 6:00 p.m. | Murie Ranch
Meet Sarah Yeoman, an award-winning watercolorist and signature member of the American Watercolor Society.
-Explore her expressive storytelling and ability to capture fleeting light.
-See the pieces she has created during her stay at the Murie Ranch.
-Hear about her creative process and see the Murie Ranch through an artist’s eyes.
Her artwork will be available for purchase, with a portion of each sale supporting the Murie Ranch.
The Murie Ranch of Teton Science Schools
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Teton Science Schools
307-733-1313
info@tetonscience.org
Artist Group Info
Sarah Yoeman
The Murie Ranch of Teton Science Schools
1 Murie Ranch RoadMoose, 83012