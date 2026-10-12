Murie Ranch Front Porch Out & About Featuring Artist-in-Residence Sarah Yoeman - Moose

Join us for Artistic Inspiration at the Murie Ranch, part of our Out & About series, with Artist in Residence Sarah Yeoman!

Thursday, October 15 | 6:00 p.m. | Murie Ranch

Meet Sarah Yeoman, an award-winning watercolorist and signature member of the American Watercolor Society.

-Explore her expressive storytelling and ability to capture fleeting light.

-See the pieces she has created during her stay at the Murie Ranch.

-Hear about her creative process and see the Murie Ranch through an artist’s eyes.

Her artwork will be available for purchase, with a portion of each sale supporting the Murie Ranch.