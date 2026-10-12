© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Murie Ranch Front Porch Out & About Featuring Artist-in-Residence Sarah Yoeman - Moose

Murie Ranch Front Porch Out & About Featuring Artist-in-Residence Sarah Yoeman - Moose

Join us for Artistic Inspiration at the Murie Ranch, part of our Out & About series, with Artist in Residence Sarah Yeoman!

Thursday, October 15 | 6:00 p.m. | Murie Ranch

Meet Sarah Yeoman, an award-winning watercolorist and signature member of the American Watercolor Society.
-Explore her expressive storytelling and ability to capture fleeting light.
-See the pieces she has created during her stay at the Murie Ranch.
-Hear about her creative process and see the Murie Ranch through an artist’s eyes.

Her artwork will be available for purchase, with a portion of each sale supporting the Murie Ranch.

The Murie Ranch of Teton Science Schools
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Teton Science Schools
307-733-1313
info@tetonscience.org
www.tetonscience.org

Artist Group Info

Sarah Yoeman
https://www.sarahyeoman.com/
The Murie Ranch of Teton Science Schools
1 Murie Ranch Road
Moose, 83012
https://www.tetonscience.org/front-porch/