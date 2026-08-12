Mountainfilm on Tour - Jackson

Mountainfilm on Tour is coming to Jackson, with a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed, and inspiring documentary films that remind us why wild landscapes are worth protecting. Curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado, these films will inspire adventure and conservation. Held at The Center for the Arts on September 4, the show will explore themes aligned with Mountainfilm’s mission: to use the power of film, art, and ideas, to inspire audiences to create a better world. Angela Hawse, an IFMGA mountain guide and former President of the American Mountain Guide Association and Jackson Hole resident, will be presenting her film “Mountain Guides: Barometers of Change.” Mountainfilm on Tour in Jackson is hosted by the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance.

Come early for our pre-film screening mixer at 6:00 PM. Meet Angela Hawse, catch up with old friends, connect with fellow lovers of the outdoors, enjoy complimentary small bites, purchase a drink from the bar, and enter to win incredible raffle prizes before the film begins.

The Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance is committed to making this event accessible. If the ticket price is a financial barrier to attending, please get in touch with us at info@jhalliance.org to receive a 50% discount code. We would love to have you join us."

