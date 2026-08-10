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Mountain West AI & HPC Summit - Laramie

Mountain West AI & HPC Summit - Laramie

This event is designed for researchers, scholars, technical professionals, and graduate students who are currently leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) in their work—as well as those who are interested in exploring how these rapidly advancing technologies can enhance their research programs and scholarly activities.
As AI and advanced computing continue to transform discovery across disciplines, this summit offers a unique opportunity to:
• Learn about emerging AI and HPC technologies and research applications
• Engage with experts from academia and industry
• Connect with colleagues from across the Mountain West region
• Explore new collaborations and research opportunities
• Discover resources and approaches that can accelerate research and innovation
Whether you are already conducting AI- or HPC-enabled research or are looking to incorporate these tools into future projects, I encourage you to attend and engage with this growing community of scholars and innovators.

Additional information about the summit is available at: https://www.uwyo.edu/research/announcements/events/mw-ai-and-hpc-summit.html

University of Wyoming Conference Center
Free &amp; Priced - see registration
07:30 AM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UW Research and Economic Development
766-5353
kberchen@uwyo.edu
http://www.uwyo.edu/research/
University of Wyoming Conference Center
2221 Grand Avenue
Laramie, Wyoming 82070