Micah Miller & Still Life - Casper

Still Life is an up-and-coming chamber jazz ensemble based in Denver. A creative collective with a core quartet including trumpeter Micah Miller, saxophonist Nathan Radich, drummer Gabriel Mangione, and bassist Michael Rinko, the group is dedicated to presenting creative music and collaborative art as an active part of Denver’s new music scene. Still Life plays with a “thoughtful, singular style” that blurs genre lines, honoring the tradition of improvisational music while also drawing inspiration from new chamber music, folk, and rock.

Micah Miller is an award-winning composer, performer and educator living in Denver. He grew up in Wyoming, learning piano, trumpet, and voice from a young age. He studied jazz trumpet and voice at the University of Northern Colorado, and recently completed a Master’s in trumpet performance from the University of Wyoming. As a freelancing musician, Micah plays around the Northern Colorado and Wyoming area in a variety of ensembles and musical settings, playing with groups like the Wyoming Symphony and the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra. Micah released his debut album of original works for jazz quintet, why not here? in September 2023, and the first album with his band Still Life – introducing – in April of 2025. He is currently pursuing a Master’s in Jazz Composition from the University of Denver.