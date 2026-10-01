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Met Opera in HD: Puccini’s The Girl of the Golden West - Jackson

Met Opera in HD: Puccini’s The Girl of the Golden West - Jackson

Puccini’s exhilarating drama of the Wild West returns in a new staging by celebrated British director Richard Jones, marking the company’s first new production of The Girl of the Golden West (La Fanciulla del West, in the original Italian) in more than 30 years.
$25

children/students $5

Center for the Arts
25
03:00 PM - 06:15 PM on Sun, 23 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org