Met Opera in HD: Puccini’s The Girl of the Golden West - Jackson
Met Opera in HD: Puccini’s The Girl of the Golden West - Jackson
Puccini’s exhilarating drama of the Wild West returns in a new staging by celebrated British director Richard Jones, marking the company’s first new production of The Girl of the Golden West (La Fanciulla del West, in the original Italian) in more than 30 years.
$25
children/students $5
Center for the Arts
25
03:00 PM - 06:15 PM on Sun, 23 May 2027
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood StJackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org