MELT® AND GYROKINESIS® WORKSHOP - Jackson

In this class, we move continuously through MELT® Method sequences and Gyrokinesis® stool and mat progressions to enhance circulation and invite a gentle, expansive stretch throughout the body. The practice is designed to gradually awaken and integrate all areas of the body, cultivating both strength and length while encouraging fluidity and ease in movement.

Open to all levels, this class offers an accessible entry point for those new to MELT and Gyrokinesis®, while also providing a deeply restorative experience for those seeking to reset the nervous system, quiet the mind, and build subtle endurance through breath and heightened awareness.

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.