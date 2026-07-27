May Be Fern - Casper

Long-standing friendships and diverse artistic endeavors brought Hannah, Kate, and Madi together to form May Be Fern. Drawing from their eclectic musical backgrounds, the trio crafts a distinctive sound that fuses funk, rock, new-wave synth, and the occasional ballad. When these three artists collaborate on a singular piece of work, it always contains an equal part of each member, resulting in a consistently unique outcome that spans a large range of musical styles. Their debut album, Okay Grandma, Your Turn, celebrated for its innovative approach and infectious energy, garnered critical acclaim, establishing them as a fresh voice in the music scene in 2023. Their sophomore album, Three Of Swords, was released in September of 2025 and landed them a cover story in Westword, Denver’s biggest entertainment publication. With their dynamic rhythms, engaging melodies, and palpable chemistry, May Be Fern is poised to captivate audiences of all ages with their love of the craft and high-energy live performances. After playing over 50 shows in 2025, May Be Fern is ready to hit the ground running into an even bigger 2026 and far beyond.