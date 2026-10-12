Matthew and Gunnar NELSON Live in Concert - Rock Springs

Famous for their incredible harmonies, musicianship and humor—multi platinum recording artists and twin icons, Matthew and Gunnar NELSON are torchbearers of an American entertainment dynasty. The Nelson family has been entertaining audiences – in what they call ‘the people connection business’ – for well over 100 years.

Their grandparents pioneered radio and television with “The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet”; their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee father, Ricky Nelson, ushered in rock and roll into American homes and helped establish the country rock sound; they cemented the Nelson family as the only family in history to have three successive generations of No. 1 hit makers with their smash hit, the self-penned “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection”. Armed with just two guitars and two voices, Matthew and Gunnar NELSON present a concert and a storytelling event with a nod to the past and a tap to the future.

From Ozzie and Harriet to Ricky to Matthew and Gunnar, the Nelson’s are listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the only family in history with three successive generations of No. 1 hit makers. Matthew and Gunnar are also nephews of “NCIS star”, Mark Harmon, on their mother’s side. In addition to RNR and still touring under the name NELSON, the twins recently released their memoir, “What Happened To Your Hair” out now via Permuted Press.

