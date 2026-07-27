Matt Stairs & Christine Kiefer - Casper

They’re back, and with a whole new show! Join in the fun with Matthew and Christine as they take you through an afternoon of zany entertainment and captivating songs and performances.

Christine is a Casper native and a beloved performer seen in show stopping roles like Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie! (Opera Wyoming) and Sister Mary Hubert in Nunsense (Stage III) and Nunset Boulevard (Opera Wyoming). She has contributed her voice to countless community events across the city of Casper.

Matthew is an accomplished vocal and acting coach, and renowned performer in Casper and nationwide. Local appearances include starring as Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden (Opera Wyoming), Don Lockwood in Singin ‘In The Rain, (Casper College), and Jean Valjean in Les Miserables (Kelly Walsh).

Get ready for good laughs, good times, and incredible music. Step into the magic as they sing and bring to life cherished movie classics, showtunes, Broadway hits and old favorites. Whether you are looking for a place to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart, celebrating National Singles Awareness Day, or just want to find a fun activity for all ages, this performance will fill your hearts to the brim – save the date!