Masakazu Ito - Casper

Masakazu Ito is recognized as one of today’s premier guitarists, acclaimed by musicians, composers, conductors, and critics for his mastery of the instrument and its repertoire.

Following his professional solo debut in Tokyo 1987, Ito won top prizes in seven major international guitar competitions. A performance of Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquín Rodrigo with the National Repertory Orchestra marked his concerto debut in 1990. Over the years, Ito has performed under the batons of renowned conductors such as Marin Alsop, Jefferey Kahane, Douglas Bostock and others.

He has a number of recordings to his credit. In particular, London’s Classical Guitar magazine called his 1998 recording ¡España! Music from Spain “a recording of depth… most musically satisfying.” The Los Angeles Times also wrote “Ito displayed conspicuous skill and tonal range… [he] proved himself to be a clean and technically adroit player, whizzing through thorny passages with aplomb.” upon listening to his solo concert in Los Angeles in 1996.

He currently serves as a music professor at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado, where he is the musical director and conductor of the Colorado School of Mines Philharmonic Orchestra. “Mines Phil” made its successful Carnegie Hall debut under Ito’s baton in March 2026.