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Make it Wild: Wildlife Metal Chasing with Ivan Iler - Jackson

Make it Wild: Wildlife Metal Chasing with Ivan Iler - Jackson

Join artist Ivan Iler for a hands-on metal chasing workshop. Over thousands of years metal has been hammered into sheets and used to decorate everything from the tombs of Egyptian pharaohs to the Statue of Liberty. Despite technological advancements, this ancient craft has remained the same. In this exciting class, Ivan will explore the history of metal artistry and teach students the tools and skills they need to form metal themselves. This entry-level class requires no prior knowledge or skills. Participants will leave the class with their very own metal-chased wildlife artwork.

This class is presented alongside the exhibition "Art in Motion: Kinetic Sculpture with Ivan Iler." During the first 30 minutes of the class Ivan will guide students through his work in the galleries. We will then move to the classroom for the art making portion.

About the artist:
Ivan Iler is a Michigan-based artist best known for his larger-than-life kinetic metal sculptures. He loves creating artwork that highlights the intersection of science and art, creating realistic pieces that breathe movement and life into inanimate objects. Ivan’s speciality is in hands-on work and creations, excelling in various mediums such as metal fabrication, sculpting, carving, engraving, blacksmithing, painting, leather smithing, and more. Ivan is passionate about inspiring a sense of wonder and curiosity through his art. You can catch him on the Netflix original series "Metal Shop Masters."

National Museum of Wildlife Art
$60
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

anna@wildlifeart.org
National Museum of Wildlife Art
2820 Rungius Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83002
3077335771
info@wildlifeart.org
https://www.wildlifeart.org/visit/plan#hours