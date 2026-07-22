Make it Wild: Ocean-Inspired Cyanotype Bandanas - Jackson

Join local educator Robin Cameron for a hands-on cyanotype photography workshop. Participants will create their own ocean-inspired cyanotype bandana using found objects, seashells, and seaweed samples. You’ll choose your composition and decide how representational (or not) you would like your wearable art to be. No prior cyanotype experience is required; just come ready to be creative.

This class is presented alongside the exhibition "From Sea to Shining Sea: Wildlife Above & Below the Waves." A museum educator will lead a close looking tour for the first 30 minutes of the class to learn more about and reflect on this aquatic show. The remainder of the class will be spent outside on the Sculpture Trail creating art. Be sure to wear appropriate clothing, and please bring water.

This class will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on August 8, in the Museum’s King Gallery and on the outdoor Sculpture Trail.

Make it Wild courses are open to adults and young adults with beginner to intermediate abilities. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during this interactive program.

-Limited to the first 20 participants