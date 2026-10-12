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MADS TOLLING & the Mads Men - Lander

MADS TOLLING & the Mads Men - Lander

Kick off Lander Performing Arts' official 26-27 season with this GRAMMY-winning violinist Mads Tolling and his “Mads Men”, playing nostalgic classic rock music of the 60s with a jazzy innovative twist. Tickets can be purchased in advance (recommended) or at the door. This year we've lowered adult tickets and kept student prices at just $5 - so don't miss out and bring the family!

LVHS auditorium
$5 to $20 Student tickets include college age with ID!
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lander Performing Arts
director@landerperformingarts.org
landerperformingarts.org
LVHS auditorium
350 Baldwin Creek Rd
Lander, Wyoming 82520