MADS TOLLING & the Mads Men - Lander
MADS TOLLING & the Mads Men - Lander
Kick off Lander Performing Arts' official 26-27 season with this GRAMMY-winning violinist Mads Tolling and his “Mads Men”, playing nostalgic classic rock music of the 60s with a jazzy innovative twist. Tickets can be purchased in advance (recommended) or at the door. This year we've lowered adult tickets and kept student prices at just $5 - so don't miss out and bring the family!
LVHS auditorium
$5 to $20 Student tickets include college age with ID!
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lander Performing Arts
director@landerperformingarts.org
LVHS auditorium
350 Baldwin Creek RdLander, Wyoming 82520