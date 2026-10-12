MADS TOLLING & the Mads Men - Lander

Kick off Lander Performing Arts' official 26-27 season with this GRAMMY-winning violinist Mads Tolling and his “Mads Men”, playing nostalgic classic rock music of the 60s with a jazzy innovative twist. Tickets can be purchased in advance (recommended) or at the door. This year we've lowered adult tickets and kept student prices at just $5 - so don't miss out and bring the family!