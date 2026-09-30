Macbeth, an opera by Verdi - Lander
Macbeth, an opera by Verdi - Lander
Verdi's opera, Macbeth will be shown in the Carnegie Room of the Lander Public library. This story is based on Shakespeare's play and will be staged in the Elizabethan period.
Fremont County Library, Lander
By Donation
10:55 AM - 02:05 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lander Opera Group
307-714-1685
landermetopera@gmail.com
Fremont County Library, Lander
200 Amoretti StreetLander, Wyoming 82520
307-332-5194
amarple@fclsonline.org