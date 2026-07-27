LVDY - Casper

LVDY (pronounced LADY) is the Colorado-based duo of Aubrey Mable and Kathleen Hooper, creating music that moves, uplifts, and connects. With roots in singer-songwriter, indie-folk and a sound shaped by soaring harmonies and organic instrumentation, LVDY crafts songs that feel like home. In unison it is almost unrecognizable who’s who, and in harmony, an effortless blend that welcomes the exhale. Their uplifting sound and intimate storytelling weave love anthems in and out of their messages, with simple yet important reminders that we’re not alone.

Beyond the stage, LVDY adores creating experiences outside that bridge the gap between nature and music. From intimate backcountry yoga retreats tucked deep in the mountains to soul-nourishing live music river trips, these gatherings are designed to slow people down and reconnect them to themselves, to each other, and to the natural world. Whether floating down a winding river or grounding into stillness in the wilderness, LVDY’s intention is to create spaces where music isn’t just heard—it’s felt, shared, and lived.