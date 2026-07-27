Likai He - Casper

Violinist Likai He enjoys an active career performing as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral musician. Likai’s solo engagements include appearances with the Jacksonville Symphony, Cheyenne Symphony, Georgia Philharmonic, and the Columbus State University Philharmonic, among others. Likai has also performed at the Kennedy Center, Artist Series of Sarasota, Jacksonville Friday Musicale, and ARTCORE. Among Likai’s awards and honors include prizes at the Jacksonville Symphony Young Artists Competition, Artist Series of Sarasota Competition, Georgia Philharmonic Young Artists Competition, Young Texas Artists Competition, and Presser Award. Currently, Likai is a tenured member of the Nashville Symphony, as well as the Grant Park Festival Orchestra. Prior to his position in Nashville, Likai has performed with the Pittsburgh and Houston Symphonies.

Born into a musical family, Likai began his violin studies at the age of four with his father, Jianjun He. At the age of 16, Likai was admitted to the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University, studying with Sergiu Schwartz, and awarded the prestigious Woodruff Award. Likai received his Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University under the tutelage of Cho-Liang Lin.