Life & Times: The Open Archives - Savery

Join us Wednesday, October 28th, at 5:00 p.m. for our final Life and Times before the museum closes for the season! We’ll share a meal before exploring The Open Archives, a Little Snake River Museum project dedicated to digitizing historic photographs and making them more accessible to the public. We’ll take a closer look at photos from our archives, share stories, and discuss the history captured in these images. Come enjoy an evening of good food, local history, and community as we wrap up the season!