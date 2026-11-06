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Laramie Audubon Program: Dark Skies Initiative

Laramie Audubon Program: Dark Skies Initiative

Our evening program will introduce the local Dark Skies initiative and discuss how artificial light affects bird migration. Following that, University of Wyoming Assistant Extension Entomologist Scott Schell will present results of studies of the effects of artificial lighting on moth populations along the Front Range. Social time beginning at 6:30 pm, program at 7:00 pm.

Trinity Lutheran Church
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie Audubon Society
(307) 721-3910
laramie.audubon@gmail.com
http://laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/
Trinity Lutheran Church
107 S 7th Street
Laramie, Wyoming 82070