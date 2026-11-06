Laramie Audubon Program: Dark Skies Initiative
Laramie Audubon Program: Dark Skies Initiative
Our evening program will introduce the local Dark Skies initiative and discuss how artificial light affects bird migration. Following that, University of Wyoming Assistant Extension Entomologist Scott Schell will present results of studies of the effects of artificial lighting on moth populations along the Front Range. Social time beginning at 6:30 pm, program at 7:00 pm.
Trinity Lutheran Church
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie Audubon Society
(307) 721-3910
laramie.audubon@gmail.com
Trinity Lutheran Church
107 S 7th StreetLaramie, Wyoming 82070