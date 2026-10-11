Laramie Audubon Evening Program: Where Song Began
Laramie Audubon Evening Program: Where Song Began
Paul Taylor, acclaimed Australian performing artist, will treat the audience to a presentation on Aussie birds, including calls and songs. Paul is a member of Laramie Audubon and is well known for his artistic work with students in schools around Wyoming.
Albany County Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie Audubon Society
(307) 721-3910
laramie.audubon@gmail.com
Albany County Public Library
310 S 8th StLaramie, Wyoming 82070