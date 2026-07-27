Kevin Utter - Casper

Kevin Utter began his classical organ study at Casper College with Donna Mcintire in 1981, studying on this instrument. He graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1982. Kevin received his Bachelors and Masters of Music in Organ Performance from Colorado State University in 1985/1989 respectively, studying with Robert Cavarra.

Kevin is currently the organist at Christ United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, a position he has held since August of 1995. He has been a church musician from the age of 8, playing for traditional and contemporary services, accompanying choirs and soloists, and providing other special music. He is equally comfortable with the organ, piano, and electronic keyboards and synthesizers, and also sings and plays the theremin. He believes music is very important in helping bring people together in worship and communicating truths of God which cannot be expressed in words. Kevin is married to Valerie and has three children and two grandchildren.

