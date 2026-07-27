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JARABE - Casper

JARABE - Casper

JARABE has cultivated a signature nostalgic sound that highlights their blended Southwestern cultural roots. They combine musical genres from different eras that range from Mexican Folk, American Rock & Roll, and Norteño/Tex-Mex to Caribbean-style Trío Romántico, Rock En Español, and popular Cumbia. Performing on traditional folk instruments played with a modern attitude, JARABE’s down-to-earth storytelling and powerful vocals leave audiences singing, dancing and cheering for more! For the past 10 years, JARABE has toured the United States with their year-round concert “Fiesta En Familia: Home Is Where The Heart Is” focusing on exploring Latino cultures while also creating a deeper and more inclusive sense of family and community. Latin-American classics are arranged by Dr. Rafael Rodriguez.

Co-sponsored by The Bon Agency Insurance/The Des & Carrie Bennion Family, and KCWY13.

Partial funding is from the Wyoming Community Foundation – Casper and the Wyoming Council on the Arts through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature.

Casper City Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

Jarabe
artcorewyo@gmail.com
Casper City Park
711 S. Center
Casper, Wyoming 82604
307265-1JARABE has cultivated a signature nostalgic sound that highlights their blended Southwestern cultural roots. They combine musical genres from different eras that range from Mexican Folk, American Rock &amp; Roll, and Norteño/Tex-Mex to Caribbean-style Trío Romántico, Rock En Español, and popular Cumbia. Performing on traditional folk instruments played with a modern attitude, JARABE’s down-to-earth storytelling and powerful vocals leave audiences singing, dancing and cheering for more! For the past 10 years, JARABE has toured the United States with their year-round concert “Fiesta En Familia: Home Is Where The Heart Is” focusing on exploring Latino cultures while also creating a deeper and more inclusive sense of family and community. Latin-American classics are arranged by Dr. Rafael Rodriguez. Co-sponsored by The Bon Agency Insurance/The Des &amp; Carrie Bennion Family, and KCWY13. Partial funding is from the Wyoming Community Foundation – Casper and the Wyoming Council on the Arts through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature.
artcorewyo@gmail.com
artcorewy.com