JARABE - Casper

JARABE has cultivated a signature nostalgic sound that highlights their blended Southwestern cultural roots. They combine musical genres from different eras that range from Mexican Folk, American Rock & Roll, and Norteño/Tex-Mex to Caribbean-style Trío Romántico, Rock En Español, and popular Cumbia. Performing on traditional folk instruments played with a modern attitude, JARABE’s down-to-earth storytelling and powerful vocals leave audiences singing, dancing and cheering for more! For the past 10 years, JARABE has toured the United States with their year-round concert “Fiesta En Familia: Home Is Where The Heart Is” focusing on exploring Latino cultures while also creating a deeper and more inclusive sense of family and community. Latin-American classics are arranged by Dr. Rafael Rodriguez.

Co-sponsored by The Bon Agency Insurance/The Des & Carrie Bennion Family, and KCWY13.

Partial funding is from the Wyoming Community Foundation – Casper and the Wyoming Council on the Arts through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature.