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Jackson Indigenous Art Market

Jackson Indigenous Art Market

The Jackson Indigenous Art Market returns to the lawn of St. John’s Episcopal Church for its fourth year on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, 2026. The two-day gathering celebrates Indigenous art, culture, music, relationships and community

The market will welcome dozens of Indigenous artists from Wyoming and neighboring states. The gathering will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists and purchase original paintings, traditional beadwork and basketry, jewelry, apparel, accessories, home décor and other handcrafted works.

“Each year, this market becomes so much more than a place to experience and purchase beautiful art. It becomes a place to listen, learn, share stories and build relationships,” said the Rev. Mary Erickson, associate rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church. “We are deeply grateful to welcome these artists back to St. John’s for a fourth year. We hope our neighbors and visitors will come with curiosity, spend time with the artists and support their work.”

The Jackson Indigenous Art Market creates an opportunity for Indigenous artists to share their work directly with the community while inviting residents and visitors to celebrate the vibrant, living arts and cultures of Native peoples throughout the region.

Artists (a sampling):
Robert Martinez - http://www.martinezartdesign.com
Carol Douglas - https://www.cemarthleart.com
Joanne Brings Thunder - https://jbringsthunder.com
Gilmore Scott - https://www.gscott-tru-arts.com
Carlin Bear Don’t Walk https://www.carlinbeardontwalk.com

St. John's Episcopal Church of Jackson Hole
FREE
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

St. John's Episcopal Church Jackson Hole
3072655200
info@episcopalwy.org
https://www.episcopalwy.org/events

Artist Group Info

Jackie Sevier
jksevier@gmail.com
https://www.northernplainsstudio.com/
St. John's Episcopal Church of Jackson Hole
170 Glenwood Street
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307-733-2603 Ext. 103
haley@stjohnsjackson.org
https://www.stjohnsjackson.org/