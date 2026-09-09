The Jackson Indigenous Art Market returns to the lawn of St. John’s Episcopal Church for its fourth year on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, 2026. The two-day gathering celebrates Indigenous art, culture, music, relationships and community

The market will welcome dozens of Indigenous artists from Wyoming and neighboring states. The gathering will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists and purchase original paintings, traditional beadwork and basketry, jewelry, apparel, accessories, home décor and other handcrafted works.

“Each year, this market becomes so much more than a place to experience and purchase beautiful art. It becomes a place to listen, learn, share stories and build relationships,” said the Rev. Mary Erickson, associate rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church. “We are deeply grateful to welcome these artists back to St. John’s for a fourth year. We hope our neighbors and visitors will come with curiosity, spend time with the artists and support their work.”

The Jackson Indigenous Art Market creates an opportunity for Indigenous artists to share their work directly with the community while inviting residents and visitors to celebrate the vibrant, living arts and cultures of Native peoples throughout the region.

Artists (a sampling):

Robert Martinez - http://www.martinezartdesign.com

Carol Douglas - https://www.cemarthleart.com

Joanne Brings Thunder - https://jbringsthunder.com

Gilmore Scott - https://www.gscott-tru-arts.com

Carlin Bear Don’t Walk https://www.carlinbeardontwalk.com