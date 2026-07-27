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Indian Paintbrush - Casper

Indian Paintbrush - Casper

Rooted in folk, blues, country, Latin, rock ‘n’ roll, and psychedelia, intent on uncovering and sharing old hidden gems and forgotten treasures, the music of Indian Paintbrush embraces & continues to pass along the stories and styles of our mixed folk traditions, with a passion to celebrate and share them with all who listen– lest these songs slip through the veils of antiquity into obscurity. Like a vast western horizon, their sound captures and depicts a wide range of history, nature, and feeling; a lone, steady, undying wind singing through red rock mesas, whistling through mountain trees, billowing across grassy plains; silhouetted atop a cosmic pastel skyline, of Venus star, crescent Moon, and setting Sun; from a rumbling boxcar ramble, to the warm reprieve of an ember glowed campfire, to high times in a swinging old neon clad honky tonk; fervour like crying coyotes over a fresh kill, warning like the shake of a rattlesnake’s tail, endless possibilities of an open highway; drawing upon timeless existential human themes, as old & relatable as love & betrayal, lust & romance, triumph & self-doubt, freedom, redemption and realization. These are the feelings and images conjured by the music and sounds of Indian Paintbrush.

CitiWerks
Ad $13, Sr $12, St/Teacher $7, 12 &amp; Under $5
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 22 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

Indian Paintbrush
artcorewyo@gmail.com
CitiWerks
162 S. Wolcott
Casper, Wyoming 82601
3072651564
artcorewyo@gmail.com