Inda Eaton - Casper

Award-winning Americana singer-songwriter Inda Eaton comes home to Casper and brings her signature blend of country, rock, and storytelling to ARTCORE’s 2026-2027 season. Inda will deliver an experience as unique as her name — showcasing her timeless spirit, dynamic personality and intimate original songs rooted in authentic American storytelling.

Inda blends country, rock, and storytelling rooted in the American landscape. A seasoned touring artist, she has performed nationwide as both a solo act and bandleader, opening for artists including John Hiatt, Blues Traveler, Earl Scruggs, Hootie & the Blowfish, LeAnn Rimes, Shemekia Copeland, and Molly Hatchet, with accolades including CMJ charting, an AFIM “Best Independent Album” nomination, and praise from Billboard and Relix. From the wide-open west to the east end of Long Island, Eaton’s voice—equal parts grit, heart, and humor—connects through songs of real life and shared experience. She is also the host of The IndAmerica™ Radio Hour on 94.5FM WFRM – The Farm, where she curates a blend of Americana music and storytelling that highlights emerging artists, honors roots traditions, and brings listeners into a rich, community-driven listening experience.