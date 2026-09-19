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In Caring Company: Caregiving through Dementia - Lander

In Caring Company: Caregiving through Dementia - Lander

Join Sarah Wilzbacher, Anam Cara Caregiving Founder and Director of Care, for a community conversation about caregiving through dementia. We’ll talk about strategies for approaching dementia with a spirit of curiosity, and how to offer grace on both sides of the caregiving relationship. This evening combines our regular series "In Caring Company" with our Caregiver Gathering for a dedicated conversation on navigating memory care. Everyone is welcome to this open community discussion at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Trinity Episcopal Church
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Anam Cara Caregiving
307-335-4228
info@accwyo.org
https://anamcaracaregiving.org
Trinity Episcopal Church
860 S 3rd St
Lander, Wyoming 82520
3073325977
trinitylndr@gmail.com