© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Horse Girl - How a Horse Led a Comanche Home - Big Horn

Horse Girl - How a Horse Led a Comanche Home - Big Horn

The Brinton Museum, in Big Horn, WY, is honored to host Sheridan native, Patricia Davis for an art talk on Saturday, July 11th in the Johnston Family Gallery from 10am to 11am. Additionally, The Brinton Museum Store will be hosting a pop-up table with Patricia's art Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Patricia is an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation and a Tribal Judge, a role that shapes her perspective on culture, governance, and community. Having spent her formative years at the base of the Bighorn Mountains, Patricia participated in 4H, Indian relay racing, and extensive time riding horses. These early experiences continue to influence the movement, balance, and narrative elements present in her work. Her artwork reflects these intersections, emphasizing themes of identity, continuity, and the lived experiences of Indigenous people.

The Brinton Museum Lobby
11:00 AM - 03:01 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brinton Museum
(307) 763-5936
lsutphin@thebrintonmuseum.org
http://thebrintonmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

Patricia Davis
patricialynndavisinfo@gmail.com
The Brinton Museum Lobby
239 Brinton Road
Big Horn, Wyoming 82833
(307) 763-5935
twindsor@thebrintonmuseum.org
http://www.TheBrintonMuseum.org