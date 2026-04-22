Horse Girl - How a Horse Led a Comanche Home - Big Horn

The Brinton Museum, in Big Horn, WY, is honored to host Sheridan native, Patricia Davis for an art talk on Saturday, July 11th in the Johnston Family Gallery from 10am to 11am. Additionally, The Brinton Museum Store will be hosting a pop-up table with Patricia's art Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Patricia is an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation and a Tribal Judge, a role that shapes her perspective on culture, governance, and community. Having spent her formative years at the base of the Bighorn Mountains, Patricia participated in 4H, Indian relay racing, and extensive time riding horses. These early experiences continue to influence the movement, balance, and narrative elements present in her work. Her artwork reflects these intersections, emphasizing themes of identity, continuity, and the lived experiences of Indigenous people.