© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Haunted Fort Bridger at Night

Haunted Fort Bridger at Night

Be a Paranormal Investigation Ghost Hunters are coming to Fort Bridger for a Public Paranormal Investigation at night. Be in a real paranormal investigation 3-Day Event with special Guest Marie Mason national Ghost hunter, as seen on Ghost Adventures. Pick one night or get 3 day VIP pass. You will be the ghost hunter for the weekend using top of line equipment as seen on TV guided by Ghost Hunters.

Fort Bridger Historic state Park
15.00 / 159.00
06:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ghosts Hunter Marie Mason
8189746852
ghostshunter11@gmail.com
Ghosts Hunter

Artist Group Info

Marie Mason
ghostshunter11@gmail.com
Www.ghostshunter.com
Fort Bridger Historic state Park
37000 I-80BL
Fort Bridger , Wyoming 82933
8189746852
ghostshunter11@gmail.com
Https://fortbridgerwy.eventbrite.com