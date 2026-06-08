Haunted Fort Bridger at Night
Haunted Fort Bridger at Night
Be a Paranormal Investigation Ghost Hunters are coming to Fort Bridger for a Public Paranormal Investigation at night. Be in a real paranormal investigation 3-Day Event with special Guest Marie Mason national Ghost hunter, as seen on Ghost Adventures. Pick one night or get 3 day VIP pass. You will be the ghost hunter for the weekend using top of line equipment as seen on TV guided by Ghost Hunters.
Fort Bridger Historic state Park
15.00 / 159.00
06:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Ghosts Hunter Marie Mason
8189746852
ghostshunter11@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Marie Mason
ghostshunter11@gmail.com
Fort Bridger Historic state Park
37000 I-80BLFort Bridger , Wyoming 82933
8189746852
ghostshunter11@gmail.com