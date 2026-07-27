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Gregory Harrington - Emerald. Strings - Casper

Gregory Harrington - Emerald. Strings - Casper

Led by acclaimed violinist Gregory Harrington, Emerald Strings invites you on a journey through Ireland’s musical legacy, blending classical masterpieces with traditional and contemporary Irish music. Harrington, celebrated for his emotional depth and technical brilliance, delivers an unforgettable performance that captures the story of Ireland’s beauty, resilience, and cultural evolution. Each performance shares not only the essence of Irish music but also Harrington’s own journey, bringing the spirit of Ireland to life through evocative melodies and storytelling.

Emerald Strings presents a program that spans centuries, beginning with the Irish Famine in 1847 and reaching into the present day, where the precision of classical music meets the rich depth of Irish folk and the vibrancy of modern Irish tunes. Harrington’s powerful interpretations breathe life into these works, inviting audiences to connect with the heart of Irish culture. The result is an immersive concert experience that resonates deeply with all who attend.

More than just a performance, Emerald Strings is an exploration of Ireland’s history and Harrington’s path as an artist. Join us for an evening that honors Ireland’s past and present through music, storytelling, and a touch of humor, celebrating the enduring spirit of Irish culture as seen through the eyes – and the violin – of Gregory Harrington.

CitiWerks
Ad $13, Sr $12, $7 St/Teachers, $5 12 &amp; Under
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 25 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

ARTCORE
307-265-1564
artcorewy@aol.com
https://artcorewy.com/mec-events/the-tremors/

Artist Group Info

Gregory Harrington
artcorewyo@gmail.com
CitiWerks
162 S. Wolcott
Casper, Wyoming 82601
3072651564
artcorewyo@gmail.com