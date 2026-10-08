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Government Contracting Matchmaking Event - Jackson

Government Contracting Matchmaking Event - Jackson

Join the Wyoming APEX Accelerator, Idaho APEX Accelerator, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a Government Contracting Matchmaking Event. This session is designed to connect government procurement professionals, prime contractors, subcontractors, and small businesses looking to build meaningful contracting relationships.

The event will begin with a Government Contracting 101 presentation, followed by structured matchmaking sessions that provide opportunities to network, connect, and explore future procurement partnerships.

Whether you are a seasoned contractor or new to government procurement, this event offers valuable insights and opportunities to strengthen your market presence.

Teton County Library, Ordway Auditorium
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 27 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wyoming APEX Acclerator
https://www.wyomingsbdc.org/government-contracting/
Teton County Library, Ordway Auditorium
125 Virginian Lane
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
(307)733-2164
info@tclib.org
tclib.org