Government Contracting Matchmaking Event - Jackson

Join the Wyoming APEX Accelerator, Idaho APEX Accelerator, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a Government Contracting Matchmaking Event. This session is designed to connect government procurement professionals, prime contractors, subcontractors, and small businesses looking to build meaningful contracting relationships.

The event will begin with a Government Contracting 101 presentation, followed by structured matchmaking sessions that provide opportunities to network, connect, and explore future procurement partnerships.

Whether you are a seasoned contractor or new to government procurement, this event offers valuable insights and opportunities to strengthen your market presence.