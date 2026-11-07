From Wyoming's Lander Valley to Peru's Sacred Valley - Lander

Join us for a community talk by Alan Mandel, internationally renowned trail builder with Trail Co Inc. Beginning with an Eagle Scout Service Project in Lander, Wyoming, Alan's project blossomed into a career that centered on community trail building around the globe.

We invite you to hear Alan's stories from the Sacred Valley of Peru and beyond, and to join us for a catered reception after. All are welcome.

Details:

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Berry Biodiversity Center Auditorium

Talk begins at 6:00 pm