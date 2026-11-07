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From Wyoming's Lander Valley to Peru's Sacred Valley - Lander

From Wyoming's Lander Valley to Peru's Sacred Valley - Lander

Join us for a community talk by Alan Mandel, internationally renowned trail builder with Trail Co Inc. Beginning with an Eagle Scout Service Project in Lander, Wyoming, Alan's project blossomed into a career that centered on community trail building around the globe.

We invite you to hear Alan's stories from the Sacred Valley of Peru and beyond, and to join us for a catered reception after. All are welcome.

Details:
Thursday, November 19, 2026
Berry Biodiversity Center Auditorium
Talk begins at 6:00 pm

UW Berry Biodiversity Center Auditorium
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming Center for Global Studies
1-307-766-3677
khazlet1@uwyo.edu
UW Berry Biodiversity Center Auditorium
365 N 9th St
Laramie, WY, Wyoming 82072
https://www.wyomingbiodiversity.org/index.php/about/visit