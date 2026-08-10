From Paperwork to Proposal: Using Adobe to Complete Government Bid Forms - Webinar
From Paperwork to Proposal: Using Adobe to Complete Government Bid Forms - Webinar
Many government agencies require documents to be completed and submitted electronically, making basic digital document skills essential for government contracting. This beginner-friendly training will teach you how to confidently work with PDFs using Adobe Acrobat and other free applications. You’ll learn how to open, edit, complete fillable forms, add electronic signatures, combine files, save documents, and prepare them for electronic submission.
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming APEX Acclerator