Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology Lecture - Laramie

Join us for the 27th annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month lecture. This year's esteemed guest will be Dr. Steve L. Kuhn, Riecker Distinguished Professor at the School of Anthropology at the University of Arizona. Dr. Kuhn will be lecturing on "Cyborgs in the Stone Age? Humanity's long road to technological dependence.

Please join us for this free, educational event. A catered reception follows the lecture in the Anthropology building foyer.