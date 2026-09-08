© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology Lecture - Laramie

Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology Lecture - Laramie

Join us for the 27th annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month lecture. This year's esteemed guest will be Dr. Steve L. Kuhn, Riecker Distinguished Professor at the School of Anthropology at the University of Arizona. Dr. Kuhn will be lecturing on "Cyborgs in the Stone Age? Humanity's long road to technological dependence.

Please join us for this free, educational event. A catered reception follows the lecture in the Anthropology building foyer.

University of Wyoming Business Auditorium
04:10 PM - 06:10 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

gwendolyn.kristy@wyo.gov
University of Wyoming Business Auditorium
15th and Ivinson
Laramie, Wyoming