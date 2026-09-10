Friends of the Albany County Public Library Fall Book Sale - Laramie
Friends of the Albany County Public Library Fall Book Sale - Laramie
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is hosting a book sale in the basement of the library from September 26-28, 2026. The event is free and open to the public. We have thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, and vinyl for sale at bargain prices, and all proceeds from the sale benefit the Albany County Public Library.
Albany County Public Library
Free
10:00 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Sep 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Library
friendsccpl@gmail.com
Albany County Public Library
310 S 8th StLaramie, Wyoming 82070