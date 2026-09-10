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Friends of the Albany County Public Library Fall Book Sale - Laramie

Friends of the Albany County Public Library Fall Book Sale - Laramie

The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is hosting a book sale in the basement of the library from September 26-28, 2026. The event is free and open to the public. We have thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, and vinyl for sale at bargain prices, and all proceeds from the sale benefit the Albany County Public Library.

Albany County Public Library
Free
10:00 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Sep 28, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Library
friendsccpl@gmail.com
https://ccpls.info/friends/
Albany County Public Library
310 S 8th St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070