Free Live Online Class for Casper-Area Residents: Using AI to Build a Business

Casper-area neighbors curious about AI can join a free 40-minute live intro class on Zoom, no experience needed and no travel required. SteadfastIQ walks beginners through how everyday AI tools can help with market research, building a website, marketing and putting a plan into action.

When: Fridays and Saturdays, two times each day: 4:00-4:40 PM ET or 7:00-7:40 PM ET (starting Fri Nov 13 and Sat Nov 14, 2026)

Where: Online via Zoom; the link is emailed after registration

Cost: Free. Optional paid follow-up classes begin Nov 20-21 ($49.99 per class or $149.99 bundle).

Register: https://steadfastiq.com/#register

Questions: hello@steadfastiq.com