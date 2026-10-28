Free Live Online Class for Casper-Area Residents: Using AI to Build a Business
Free Live Online Class for Casper-Area Residents: Using AI to Build a Business
Casper-area neighbors curious about AI can join a free 40-minute live intro class on Zoom, no experience needed and no travel required. SteadfastIQ walks beginners through how everyday AI tools can help with market research, building a website, marketing and putting a plan into action.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, two times each day: 4:00-4:40 PM ET or 7:00-7:40 PM ET (starting Fri Nov 13 and Sat Nov 14, 2026)
Where: Online via Zoom; the link is emailed after registration
Cost: Free. Optional paid follow-up classes begin Nov 20-21 ($49.99 per class or $149.99 bundle).
Register: https://steadfastiq.com/#register
Questions: hello@steadfastiq.com
Online via Zoom
04:00 PM - 04:40 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SteadfastIQ
859-466-0813
hello@steadfastiq.com
Online via Zoom