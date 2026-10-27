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Discovery Center Project: Harvest Watercolor Bookmarks - Casper

Discovery Center Project: Harvest Watercolor Bookmarks - Casper

Spend the first Saturday of the month making harvest watercolor bookmarks!
This project is FREE and on November 7, 2026 at 11:30 AM-1PM
For more info or to check out our other upcoming projects, go to https://www.thenic.org/discovery-center

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins Drive
Casper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
https://thenic.org/