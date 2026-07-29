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Fly Casting Skills Workshop SCLT Discovery Session - Sheridan

Fly Casting Skills Workshop SCLT Discovery Session - Sheridan

Whether you’ve always wanted to try fly fishing or you’re looking to build confidence with a fly rod, this hands-on workshop is a great place to start. Join instructors from Steady Stream Hydrology, the Powder River Basin Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and the Frank Johnson Memorial Chapter of Fly Fishers International for an evening of expert instruction and plenty of one-on-one coaching as you practice the fundamentals of fly casting.

Designed for ages 12 and up, this free workshop is limited to just 14 participants to ensure personalized instruction. Ladies are especially encouraged to attend.

All casting equipment will be provided, so please leave your own gear at home. Be sure to bring a water bottle and sunglasses for eye protection.

When: Wednesday, September 9, 5-6:30 pm
Where: SCLT Big Goose Natural Area, 14 Lane Lane, Sheridan

RSVP is strongly encouraged. Sign up for this SCLT Discovery Session at the link.

SCLT Big Goose Natural Area
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sheridan Community Land Trust
(307) 673-4702
director@sheridanclt.org
http://sheridanclt.org
SCLT Big Goose Natural Area
14 Lane Lane
Sheridan, Wyoming 82801