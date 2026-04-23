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Festival Orchestra: Shostakovich & Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto - Jackson

Festival Orchestra: Shostakovich & Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto - Jackson

Beloved Festival Orchestra member José González Granero moves from the woodwind section to the front of the stage to perform Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, one of the great composer’s last masterpieces. In contrast to Mozart’s meaningful late utterance are two more youthful works by important 20th century icons – a playful literary overture by American Samuel Barber, The School for Scandal Overture, and an incredibly precocious college graduation project by Dmitri Shostakovich, his Symphony No. 1.

Program
Barber: The School for Scandal Overture
Mozart: Clarinet Concerto
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor
José González Granero, clarinet

Join us in the lobby at 6 PM for a Pre-Concert Talk, an inside look into the music led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich. Talks are sponsored by the Goodman Family Foundation, in memory of Roy and Barbara Goodman.

Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
$40 – $75
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Jackson Hole High School Auditorium
1910 High School Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83001