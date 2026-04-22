Farm Stand by Slow Food in the Tetons - Jackson
Farm Stand by Slow Food in the Tetons - Jackson
The Slow Food Farm Stand is open every Thursday & Friday, 12–6pm at the Snake River Brewing lot in Jackson, (280 S Jackson St.) Shop fresh, seasonal produce from over 30 local and regional farmers all summer long through September.
Snake River Brewing Lot
Every week through Sep 25, 2026.
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Slow Food in the Tetons
4065797852
tetonslowfood@gmail.com
Snake River Brewing Lot
280 S Jackson St.Jackson, Wyoming 83001