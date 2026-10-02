Fahrenheit 451 - Jackson

Join Off Square Theatre, in partnership with the Teton County Library Foundation & Friends, on Saturday, October 10, in the Center Theater for a staged reading of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. This special presentation of the renowned novel, adapted for the stage by Bradbury, falls on the closing day of Banned Books Week (October 4-10, 2026), the American Library Association’s national observance of the freedom to read, and coincides with Let Freedom Read Day, the week’s designated day of action against censorship.

Though written more than 70 years ago, Fahrenheit 451 continues to resonate in a world shaped by censorship, rapidly changing technology, screens, and artificial intelligence.

Following the performance, the audience is invited to stay for a talkback with a panel featuring director Anne Mason, State Representative Mike Yin, librarian and educator Melissa Snider, and librarian Terri Lesley to explore the novel’s themes of censorship and intellectual freedom.

