Evening at the Ivinsons' Gala - Laramie

2026 Evening at the Ivinsons’: The World’s Fair. The Evening's World’s Fair will take place at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center on August 1, 2026, commencing at 5:30 PM.

This year's evening event will focus on the rich history of Laramie, featuring numerous local businesses and their contributions, akin to how the World's Fair in Chicago effectively rebranded that city as a modern and sophisticated metropolis.

This year's Evening will underscore the significant transformations and growth that Laramie, WY, has experienced over the past several decades. The Mansion, one of the city's most venerable structures, has scheduled upcoming restorations, which include exterior stonework, roof replacement, porch repair, interior basement repointing, and fire escape updates. The cumulative cost for these endeavors is estimated at approximately $130,000. Additionally, progress continues on the Carriage House expansion, necessitating exterior painting and window replacement.

For reservations, donations, contributions of silent auction items, or for additional information, please contact the Ivinson Mansion at 307-742-4448 or via email at lpmdirector@laramiemuseum.org.

Konnie Cronk, Laramie Plains Museum Interim Director