Discover &Discuss: Picture Perfect: Photo Manipulation Before Photoshop - Cheyenne
Discover &Discuss: Picture Perfect: Photo Manipulation Before Photoshop - Cheyenne
Long before AI and Photoshop, photographers used perspective, cropping, and physical manipulation to alter the way a photograph portrayed its subject. Discover the clever techniques and optical illusions that remind us a photograph isn't always what it seems.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
(307) 778-7290
info@oldwestmuseum.org
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey AveCheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org