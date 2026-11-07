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Discover &Discuss: Picture Perfect: Photo Manipulation Before Photoshop - Cheyenne

Discover &Discuss: Picture Perfect: Photo Manipulation Before Photoshop - Cheyenne

Long before AI and Photoshop, photographers used perspective, cropping, and physical manipulation to alter the way a photograph portrayed its subject. Discover the clever techniques and optical illusions that remind us a photograph isn't always what it seems.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
(307) 778-7290
info@oldwestmuseum.org
http://www.oldwestmuseum.org
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey Ave
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org
http://www.oldwestmuseum.org