Discover & Discuss: Black Life in Wyoming: Coal, Community & Cowboys - Cheyenne
Discover & Discuss: Black Life in Wyoming: Coal, Community & Cowboys - Cheyenne
This talk explores the history of Black coal miners in Wyoming and the communities they built, alongside Black participation in rodeo culture, including connections to Cheyenne Frontier Days. Together, these stories highlight Black labor, skill, community, and public tradition in Wyoming’s past.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
(307) 778-7290
info@oldwestmuseum.org
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey AveCheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org