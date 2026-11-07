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Discover & Discuss: Black Life in Wyoming: Coal, Community & Cowboys - Cheyenne

Discover & Discuss: Black Life in Wyoming: Coal, Community & Cowboys - Cheyenne

This talk explores the history of Black coal miners in Wyoming and the communities they built, alongside Black participation in rodeo culture, including connections to Cheyenne Frontier Days. Together, these stories highlight Black labor, skill, community, and public tradition in Wyoming’s past.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
(307) 778-7290
info@oldwestmuseum.org
http://www.oldwestmuseum.org
Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum
4610 N. Carey Ave
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-778-1301
info@oldwestmuseum.org
http://www.oldwestmuseum.org