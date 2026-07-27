Daniel Adam Maltz - Casper

Daniel Adam Maltz is a Vienna-based fortepianist. He is “considered the foremost performer in the world of the fortepiano” (Aspen Daily News) and is in demand worldwide with 50+ tour dates per year as a sought-after recitalist, concerto soloist, director, Lied accompanist, and clinician.

Daniel specializes in Viennese Classicism — especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven — performed on the Viennese fortepianos of their time.

Critics say Daniel puts “[Beethoven’s] tenderness, longing and frustration into the very notes” (Orlando Sentinel) and “Maltz is a marvelous and sincere artist… It was a privilege to hear an artist of this caliber” (The Antic Arts).

Daniel studied fortepiano performance at the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Vienna and the Royal Academy of Music in London, refining his command of historical practices through private study with Ingomar Rainer.

For 2027, Daniel launched a 90-city tour commemorating 200 years since Beethoven’s death.