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Dancers' Workshop Presents Paris Opera Junior Ballet Summer Gala - Jackson

Dancers' Workshop Presents Paris Opera Junior Ballet Summer Gala - Jackson

Experience a historic cultural event as Dancers' Workshop presents the Paris Opera Junior Ballet in their first-ever U.S. engagement. Performing July 23–24 at the Center for the Arts Theater, these exceptional young artists bring the artistry and excellence of the Paris Opera to Jackson Hole for Dancers' Workshop's 54th Annual Summer Gala. Proceeds benefit dance education, scholarships, and outreach programs across Wyoming.

Learn more and get tickets at dwjh.org.

Center for the Arts Theater
$68-$153
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
https://www.dwjh.org/
Center for the Arts Theater
240 S Glenwood
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
(307) 734-8956
https://www.jhcenterforthearts.org/