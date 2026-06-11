Dancers' Workshop Presents Paris Opera Junior Ballet Summer Gala - Jackson
Dancers' Workshop Presents Paris Opera Junior Ballet Summer Gala - Jackson
Experience a historic cultural event as Dancers' Workshop presents the Paris Opera Junior Ballet in their first-ever U.S. engagement. Performing July 23–24 at the Center for the Arts Theater, these exceptional young artists bring the artistry and excellence of the Paris Opera to Jackson Hole for Dancers' Workshop's 54th Annual Summer Gala. Proceeds benefit dance education, scholarships, and outreach programs across Wyoming.
Learn more and get tickets at dwjh.org.
Center for the Arts Theater
$68-$153
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
Center for the Arts Theater
240 S GlenwoodJackson, Wyoming 83001
(307) 734-8956