Dancers' Workshop Presents Paris Opera Junior Ballet Summer Gala - Jackson

Experience a historic cultural event as Dancers' Workshop presents the Paris Opera Junior Ballet in their first-ever U.S. engagement. Performing July 23–24 at the Center for the Arts Theater, these exceptional young artists bring the artistry and excellence of the Paris Opera to Jackson Hole for Dancers' Workshop's 54th Annual Summer Gala. Proceeds benefit dance education, scholarships, and outreach programs across Wyoming.

Learn more and get tickets at dwjh.org.