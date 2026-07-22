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CRYSTAL SOUND BOWL MEDITATION - Jackson

CRYSTAL SOUND BOWL MEDITATION - Jackson

Crystal Sound Bowls offer a therapeutic form of meditation. All that is required to participate in this is finding a comfortable position to allow your body to relax. The bowls create healing frequencies that move through the body and re-calibrate on a cellular level. Each bowl correlates to a different chakra. Participants often are carried to a dream-like state and leave the room feeling full body residence.

Learn more at dwjh.org/workshops.

Dancers' Workshop
25
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Dancers' Workshop
jane@dwjh.org
https://www.dwjh.org/
Dancers' Workshop
240 South Glenwood
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
https://www.dwjh.org/